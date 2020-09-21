Delta to launch daily flights from Fresno to Los Angeles in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Delta is planning to launch daily flights between Fresno and Los Angeles starting in November, according to Fresno airport officials.

Delta’s daily service will start Nov. 20 and include a single flight from Fresno to LAX in the morning, with a flight leaving from LAX to Fresno in the evening.

“Delta’s market expansion at FAT continues to demonstrate our airline partners’ confidence and support to restore and grow air service for our region,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.

“Daily service to LAX, one of Delta’s largest networks, indicates that FAT continues to lead the industry in passenger traffic recovery through opportunities to increase air service with new domestic and international routes starting in the coming months.”

LAX flight bookings on Delta starting in November are now available at https://www.delta.com/ or 800.221.1212

Delta’s service between Fresno and LAX will operate:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Fresno – Los Angeles 7:00 a.m. 8:10 a.m. Daily Los Angeles – Fresno 7:30 p.m. 8:37 p.m. Daily

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.