Delta begins Saturday service from Fresno to Seattle starting late May

FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Delta Air Lines will start Saturday service from Fresno to Seattle starting in late May, the company announced Friday.

The flights begin May 29 and adds to the airline’s daily nonstop service to Fresno Yosemite International Airport from Salt Lake City and its daily Los Angeles flight.

Delta’s expansion in Fresno is part of a push to add more routes and flights to destinations popular with adventurous travelers looking to explore and reconnect with the great outdoors, including nearby Yosemite National Park and other attractions in the Sierra Nevada.

“We’re looking forward to reconnecting more customers with their love of travel this summer, with more flights and convenient connections across Delta’s network,” said Delta’s Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President – Network Planning.