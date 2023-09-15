FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced Friday that Delta Air Lines will launch daily nonstop flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning June 7, 2024.

“Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the people of Fresno deserve an airport that gets them where they need to go. The addition of this service to Atlanta helps propel us towards that goal,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Providing nonstop service to such a massive transportation hub is huge for our residents. I want to thank Delta Air Lines for once again investing in Fresno. Great cities have great airports, and these are the types of moves that make our city great.”

According to the airport, Atlanta will be FAT’s farthest route and will offer passengers more convenient travel options and seamless connectivity.

“Delta Air Lines’ launch of Atlanta service is truly a big deal for Fresno and the Central Valley,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport consistently ranks as one of Fresno Yosemite International Airport’s Top 10 Markets where travelers from the Central Valley are flying and we extend our appreciation to Delta Air Lines for its commitment to our region.”

Delta Air Lines said they will operate the Atlanta route using the Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a schedule ideal to accommodate one-day business trips or a multiple-day stay. The outbound flight departs FAT at 10:50 p.m. PDT and arrives ATL at 6:26 a.m. EDT coinciding with morning departures to the East Coast, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Florida, and many more global destinations.

The launch of the Atlanta service in the summer of 2024 will complement Delta Air Lines’ current daily nonstop service between Fresno and Salt Lake City (SLC).

Tickets for the new route will be made available on Saturday, September 16, 2023. For flight schedules and ticket bookings, please visit Delta.com.