FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmers Market is hosting an International Foods Night on Tuesday in Fresno.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. and will be located at 71 E Via la Plata. Event organizers say that people can experience a delightful fusion of flavors, cultures and traditions that have been a Central Valley staple for 25 years.

According to organizers, there will be a diverse array of food offerings that explore tantalizing cuisines from a fleet of food trucks and varied food booths.

Organizers say kids will also be able to join in on the fun as there will be a free vibrant kids’ Fun Zone and face painting station.

More information can be found on River Park Farmers Market’s Instagram.