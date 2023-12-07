FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Book borrowers using the Fresno County Public Library system are being advised to delete the current ValleyCat app from their devices as it is no longer working, library officials say, and there are no plans to fix it.

Fresno County Public Library describes ValleyCat as an app that lets users search, request, renew, and return library materials.

The San Joaquin Valley Library System alerted patrons on its social media stating that due to a disagreement between its primary library software provider and a third-party contractor, who they say provided components for the ValleyCat mobile app, the software is now offline.

As a result, it says the developer is working to create its own app.

In the meantime, library services are still available on the library’s website.

Until the new app is ready to be launched patrons can find the URL to their version of ValleyCat here:

Coalinga-Huron: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/cohq

Fresno County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fhq

Kern County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/kehq

Kings County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/kihq

Madera County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/mahq

Mariposa County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/mzhq

Merced County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/mchq

Porterville City: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/pvhq

Tulare County: https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/tchq

Tulare Public Library (Tulare City): https://sjvls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/tphq

Staff says the version of ValleyCat available via web browser is mobile-friendly and provides access to most of the same features from the mobile app.