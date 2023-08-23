FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re hoping to catch a quick flight to Las Vegas, one airline out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport says you may need to arrive three hours early to avoid missing your flight.

Due to a recent system update, Allegiant Airlines says airport processing is expected to take longer than normal.

Officials with the airline say they strongly advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

Allegiant Airlines warns travelers to arrive early at the airport due to a recent system update.

If you are traveling in the next 24 hours and you are not able to check in for your flight and/or access your boarding pass, the airline says their team can assist you at the Allegiant ticket counter when you arrive at the airport.

The airline added that any passengers traveling on August 23, 2023, must go to the Allegiant ticket counter when they arrive at the airport (prior to going through security) to get updated boarding passes – as boarding passes generated on August 22, 2023, are no longer valid now that the system update is complete.

Airline officials say all fees associated with printing boarding passes at the airport will also be waived.

Currently, the only destination from Fresno on Allegiant Airlines is Las Vegas.