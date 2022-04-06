FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We are still awaiting a decision from a Fresno Judge over the ownership of North Fresno Trailer Park which was the site of a deadly fire last year.

Our station has been investigating the park for the last year and was the first to break the story of the suspended operating permit and health concerns.

“It is totally crushing, it is crazy, and I hope it is nothing that anyone has to go through,” said Trails End tenant Randy Gonzales.

Gonzales has been renting this trailer at Trails End for four years, not long after he moved in he said the water heater broke and it started leaking. Gonzales said the mildew and mold were so bad that he has to leave the windows and doors open.

“The leak, the leak, the leak,” said Gonzales. “Then we thought when the city came in they are gonna fix it. It is not just happening.”

Kim Bellensand has lived in the park for 14 years. She has no water or heat.

“It’s crazy, I have never lived like this,” said Bellensand. “No hot water. I do my dishes outside in a tub.”

Another tenant with no water says they dug a hole outside to use the bathroom. City officials, those in charge of cleaning up the park, and the tenants all agree people shouldn’t live in those conditions.

The argument now is if Harmony Communities, which owns over 50 trailer parks and has already promised to invest $300,000 into the park, should be able to buy the park or if tenants should be able to run it themselves through grant funding out of fear that the new company will implement rent hikes, removal of their things, and implement unfair rules.

The judge ultimately has the final decision on the new owner, not the city. Councilmember Mike Karbassi doesn’t represent the district but said no matter who is the next owner, he is pushing for more city involvement to get water and other utilities back up and running.

“There is a standard of living everyone should be entitled to and no matter how much money you have, or don’t have and they are below that standard and we have a lot of work to get them up to that standard,” said Karbassi.

The judge has not made a decision yet.