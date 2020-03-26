Dedicated street closure for COVID-19 tests coming soon to Tulare County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A small city block will be closed in Visalia next week to expand coronavirus testing in Tulare County.

According to Kaweah Delta, Floral Street will close to traffic one block north of the medical center, between Main Street and Acequia Avenue, from Mar. 31.

The move means Tulare County residents who the Health and Human Services Agency wants testing for COVID-19 can drive down the block, park in dedicated testing spaces, and have specimens collected. Those specimens will then be sent to the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory to determine the diagnosis.

“We want to make this experience as easy as possible for people, many of whom are not feeling well and are anxious,” said Mary Laufer, Director of Nursing Practice at Kaweah Delta.

Officials say the parking area will allow multiple patients to be tested at once.

