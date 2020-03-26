COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Dedicated street closure for COVID-19 tests coming soon to Tulare County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Health officials are working to get more novel coronavirus testing sites in Fresno County

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A small city block will be closed in Visalia next week to expand coronavirus testing in Tulare County.

According to Kaweah Delta, Floral Street will close to traffic one block north of the medical center, between Main Street and Acequia Avenue, from Mar. 31.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The move means Tulare County residents who the Health and Human Services Agency wants testing for COVID-19 can drive down the block, park in dedicated testing spaces, and have specimens collected. Those specimens will then be sent to the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory to determine the diagnosis.

“We want to make this experience as easy as possible for people, many of whom are not feeling well and are anxious,” said Mary Laufer, Director of Nursing Practice at Kaweah Delta.

Officials say the parking area will allow multiple patients to be tested at once.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know