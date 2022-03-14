CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three individuals were cited Saturday in Clovis in an operation intended to deter adults from buying alcohol for minors.

In the operation, referred to as a “decoy shoulder tap operation,” a minor who is working under the supervision of a police officer stands outside a store that sells alcohol and asks customers to buy alcohol for them, according to officials.

“The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol,” said a release from the City of Clovis Monday. “If the adults agree and purchase alcohol for the minor, officers then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor.”

The citation results in a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

According to City of Clovis officials, Saturday’s operation lead to the contact of 50 customers at 10 different businesses in the city. Police say the three citations given in the operation included;

A customer near Alluvial and Temperance avenues

An 18-year-old who purchased alcohol for a decoy where both the customer and clerk were cited

According to police 48 customers refused to buy alcohol for the decoy and employees at four of the businesses asked the decoy to leave when they were made aware of his presence.

City of Clovis officials say the goal of the decoy shoulder tap operation is to “demonstrate the serious consequences for adults that buy alcohol for minors.”

“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” said California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California’s youth.”