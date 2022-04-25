HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford liquor store is in trouble with the law again Monday after investigators say it was selling alcohol even though its alcohol license had been revoked.

According to officials from the Hanford Police Department, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control officers conducted a “minor decoy” operation on Thursday.

In the operation, referred to as a “decoy shoulder tap operation,” a minor who is working under the supervision of a police officer stands outside a store that sells alcohol and asks customers to buy alcohol for them, according to officials.

Investigators say the operation included Bubba’s Food & Liquor in Hanford which had previously had its ABC license had been revoked. An undercover officer was sent into the store to buy alcohol, police say. The officer was able to buy beer from the owner of Bubbas Food & Liquor, identified as Jaspinder Dhillon (Singh), 59, according to investigators.

The news release states that nearly 300 cases of beer, wine and liquor were removed from the business, and adds that the store created an unfair advantage for itself amongst businesses operating legally in Hanford.

In March, it was announced that after a previous investigation found that the store’s licensee allegedly tried to arrange an undercover state ABC agent to have sex with the licensee’s friend, the store would only be able to sell food as its liquor license had been revoked for at least a full year, according to officials.

According to the release, the City of Hanford is considering taking further action against Bubba’s Food & Liquor as a result of the activity