Deciding whether to leave Thanksgiving dinner early? Here are the best Black Friday deals

Best Buy is set to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – While many use Thanksgiving Day as an opportunity to be thankful for their loved ones, some also see it as a chance to get the best deals on things they've wanted all year.

Is it worth leaving Thanksgiving dinner early to wait in long lines? Here are some of the best Black Friday deals:

Best Buy’s doors open at 5 p.m. this Thursday, and its website promises to have some crazy deals, but some of them are already offered now:

70’’ Samsung TV for $549.99 (save $350)

75’’ Samsung TV for $749.99 (save $350)

58’’ Samsung TV for $199.99 (save $280)

Apple 21.5’’ iMac for $1,099 (save $200)

Apple iPad 10.2 (32 GB) for $250 (save $79)

If you know someone who likes video games, Walmart could be the perfect place to find a Christmas gift. However, some of their discounts are already available today:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Playstation 4 Pro Bundle for $299 (save $100)

PS4 Slim (1TB) with 3 games: $199

Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $349 (save $150)

To see other discounts Walmart is offering, click here.

Kohl’s doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the same time as last year. Some of their discounts are being offered online today:

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $149.99 (save $50)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Bundle with Exposure Film & Case for $49.99 (save $70)

Bears Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $279.00 (save $70)

And if you’ve already made up your mind that you will not be waiting in never-ending long lines, Amazon has plenty of deals as well.

