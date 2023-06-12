CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The group representing the families of 9/11 victims says it is “shocked and deeply offended by the newly announced merger between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf league,” making a link between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and operatives from that country playing a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In an interview with CNN, Bryson DeChambeau, a former standout at Clovis East High School who is the captain of Crushers GC on the LIV tour, defended the move by saying that “it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole.”

“We’ll never be able to repay the families for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago, and what happened is definitely horrible,” said DeChambeau.

On June 6, the PGA Tour ended its ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf and decided to join forces with it, announcing a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour. As part of the deal, the sides immediately are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

A statement released by the 9/11 Families United described the PGA as “just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism.”

In response to that statement, DeChambeau said that “20 years has passed and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole.”

“I don’t know exactly what they’re feeling, I can’t ever know what they’re feeling, but I have a huge amount of respect for their position, what they believe. Nor do I ever want anything like that to ever occur again. I think as we move forward from that we need to look towards a pathway to peace and forgiveness, especially as we’re trying to mend the world and make it a better place,” said DeChambeau.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal has also received criticism on Capitol Hill, with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) panning the PGA Tour for paying “lip service” to the game as it will now be used “unabashedly by the Kingdom to distract from its many crimes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.