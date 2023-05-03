FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding relatives of 35-year-old Ricardo “Ricky” Fonseca.

On April 24, deputies say they received a call to check on an unresponsive man near McDonald’s on Kings Canyon and Barton Avenues. He was later determined to be deceased.

Authorities say they have tried to find his relatives through numerous personal records, but their search has been unsuccessful. Finding immediate family members is necessary in order for the coroner to release his body and allow a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Fonseca is asked to contact the Coroner’s Unit at 559-600-3400.