Decadeslong gift giveaway continues at rural Fresno County school

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — A decadeslong Christmas tradition continued Thursday at a rural Valley school.

For the 23rd year at Monroe Elementary School in Fresno County, Orine Barnes – also known Mrs. Claus at the school – brought presents for every student.

A total of 170 kids received presents from Mrs. Claus.

Barnes pays for the gifts with her own money and loves being there when they are handed out.

She started this tradition when her daughter got a job at the school as a teacher.

Barnes bought gifts for her daughter’s class during her first year teaching but noticed some kids were sad at being left out.

“I started off with just first grade, my daughter’s class, and I saw all these beautiful kids, and I thought, next year there’ll be gifts for every child, Barnes said.”

And, the kids really do appreciate her generosity.

A few eighth-graders who still remember the first gift they got from Mrs. Claus way back in kindergarten now volunteer to help pass out the presents to the little ones.

“This made me happy as a kid,” Elisander Ayala said. “And I would like to make other kids happy.”

