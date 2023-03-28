TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County officials have launched a debris removal program for residents impacted by recent flooding.

Tulare County officials announced the program on Tuesday, in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

As part of the program, residents are encouraged to place any debris related to the recent flooding events curbside at the edge of the road in front of their homes in an area that will not impede traffic or cause road hazards.

Debris removal guidelines include:

• Place debris away from trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, or other structures

• Do not touch, cut, remove, or place debris on downed powerlines

• Separate debris into the following categories:

Large appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer) Electronics (television, computer, stereo) Vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs, plants) Construction debris (drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing) Hazardous waste (oil, paint, pesticide, batteries, cleaning supplies)

Anyone with questions on the placement of debris is asked to call the Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791.