Debris and hazard tree removal work begins in Creek Fire burn area

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Work to remove structural debris and hazard trees from the Creek Fire burn area has begun, according to Fresno County.

Residents may notice an increase in truck traffic along Highways 168, 180, 145 and 99 and American Avenue, said spokesman Jordan Scott. The increase in trucks coming from the Shaver Lake area is expected to continue through April 2021.

Due to the debris removal activity, delays may be expected at the county-operated American Avenue Disposal Site, located at 18950 American Avenue in Kerman.

Residents can find a list of alternative disposal sites/transfer stations here.