Death penalty will be sought against 3 accused of mass shooting that killed 4 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County District Attorney announced Friday intention to seek the death penalty for three men accused of a mass shooting that killed four in 2019.

According to a letter to Judge David Kalemkarian from Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, the death penalty will be sought against Ger Lee, Anthony Montes, and Porgue Kue, the defendants in the case.

The letter noted that the DA would not be seeking the death penalty against Billy Xiong.

The shooting, which occurred on Nov. 17, 2019, killed Xy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40 and left six people injured when gang members opened fire on a group gathered to watch a football game, the Fresno Police Department said at the time.

“Officers came in and they saw three people down immediately … and CPR was started immediately,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid said at the time. “There were about 35 people that it looks like were inside the house and inside the backyard — they were at a football party.”

Court officials are expected to announce trial dates in February.