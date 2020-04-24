Death penalty off the table for Kori Muhammad in quadruple murder case

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Just two days after he was found guilty of murdering four men in 2017, the death penalty was taken off the table for Kori Muhammad in a Fresno County courtroom on Friday.

A deal was struck that would have the defense team take their insanity plea off the table.

A sanity hearing was scheduled for Monday, but as a result of the deal, that has been canceled and clears the way for Muhammad to go directly into the sentencing phase.

Muhammad is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

Muhammad was found guilty on Wednesday after court was on hiatus for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other charges, he was convicted on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

In 2017, Muhammad gunned down an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 and several days later went on a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno where he murdered three more men.

In an exclusive interview with CBS47 Eyewitness News just 11 days after the killings, Muhammad said he targeted the men because they were white.

Muhammad faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

