Death of homeless man on Hwy 99 in Tulare renews call for state to remove encampments along freeways

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Months after Tulare’s mayor sent a letter to the state warning of the dangers of a homeless encampment, a man has died.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said a homeless man was struck and killed by two vehicles while trying to cross the freeway. Tulare’s mayor said this was exactly what the city was trying to prevent.

“My first reaction was one, of a tragedy coming through,” said Mayor Dennis Mederos.

It is a sight no one wants to see: A car in pieces, after the CHP said the driver struck and killed a homeless man crossing Highway 99 near Prosperity Avenue.

“We were very concerned that something would happen and last night something did happen.” Mederos said.

Back in November, Tulare’s former mayor Jose Sigala sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom warning of the growing homeless encampment on this section of the 99 and asking for the camps to be removed.

The letter said the 99 is one of the “most dangerous highways in the country,” and that there was a “severe threat of accident and bodily harm.”

The city does not have jurisdiction over these camps as it is under the control of Caltrans and the state because it is on the freeway.

“Despite our request to Caltrans and the state that something needs to be done, virtually nothing has been done,” Mederos said.

Fresno homeowners near Highway 180 are in a similar boat. Their frustration mounting as homeless take over their backyards.

“When I have my sprinklers on the side of my house here,” said Fresno resident Bruce Knizevski. “I’ve seen them showering and bathing in my sprinklers.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer started Project Off-Ramp in partnership with Caltrans aimed at removing the homeless off the streets and into housing.

The team hopes to fully clean off the freeways in the next six months.

Mederos plans to look at Dyer’s project to see if Tulare can implement something similar.

“There is a problem that needs to be dealt with before other people die in a similar situation,” he said.