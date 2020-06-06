Death of George Floyd forces local law enforcement to examine their own practices

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The video of George Floyd being knelt on by a police officer in Minneapolis has amplified the discussion on the use of force practices utilized by law enforcement agencies across the nation, including here in the Central Valley.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s planning on banning the use of carotid holds across the state. It’s a chokehold that officers are allowed to use that restricts blood flow.

Before Newsom’s announcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said she was contemplating banning it.

“We’re talking about all of our use of force issues including that, whether or not I officially ban deputies from using it, I’m still thinking about that,” she said.

Todd Fraizer, the president of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association, did not agree with Newsom’s decision and said the carotid hold is used “as a means of controlling somebody.”

“When you start taking tools away from us, how are we going to deal with those who are ultra-violent and we have to get them under control. What’s next? You’re going to take away tasers too?” Fraizer said.

But Newsom says the carotid hold has no place in the 21st century.

“Across this country, we train techniques on strangleholds that put people’s lives at risk,” he said “At the end of the day, carotid hold that literally is designed to stop people’s blood from flowing into their brain, that has no place any longer,” Newsom said.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall did not provide a comment in response to Newsom’s announcement but said he’s reaching out to his citizens’ advisory board to review policy and training protocols in response to community concerns.

Sheriff Mims said she’s had conversations with her deputies after seeing the video of George Floyd.

What really struck me about the video from Minneapolis was not only what happened with the officers standing around but the look on that officer’s face as he was kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, it was a look of indifference and that really struck me,” she said.

Mims added that she’s been vocal with her deputies about calling fellow deputies out if they see any misconduct.

“If you care enough about each other to serve a risky search warrant, you got to care enough about each other and stop activity because you can save a career, and in the Minneapolis case, they could have saved a life,” she said.

She said there are also conversations taking place with the California State Sheriff’s Association about what changes could be made when it comes to training.

“This is not just a moment in time where we’re going to move on and forget it. This particular case and that video will be used by law enforcement, probably worldwide, as a case study for use of force and training for a long time to come,” Mims said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.