TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid and emergency personnel was requested. Despite life-saving efforts, Fahrni was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation, officials say. An autopsy will establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.