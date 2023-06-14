FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno City College instructor has allegedly made threats to the school and a dean, according to school officials, prompting a warning to students to call 911 if they see him.

On Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 7:02 a.m. officials say allegedly Fresno City College instructor Richard Fine began calling and texting a Fresno City College Dean threatening violence against them and their family.

Officials say Fine also allegedly threatened violence against all students at Fresno City College.

Although taken into custody this morning, officials say Fine may be released within the next 72 hours and may choose to return to campus.

Based on the threatening messages, the State Center Community College District Police Department believes the alleged suspect poses a serious and ongoing threat to Fresno City College students and staff.

Officials say if anyone sees Fine on the Fresno City College campus, they are urging the community to not confront him, instead, call campus police immediately at (559) 244-6140 or dial 911.