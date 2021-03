FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police announced Monday that a legally deaf 51-year-old woman in the beginning stages of dementia was found again – after she was reported missing on Monday.

Carrie Lynn Silas was previously seen on Friday at around 4 p.m., leaving her home.

In a post on Twitter, Fresno Police officers extended their thanks to the community for helping to find Silas safely.