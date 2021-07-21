Deadly Lemoore water tank explosion was preventable, officials say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Lemoore released a statement Wednesday saying that the deadly water tank explosion last month that killed one person was preventable.

According to the press release, the 1.5 million gallon tank had been in service for many years without incident.

A contractor’s employee failed to perform an essential, required safety check before performing welding on this tank, according to the release. Officials say this check would have alerted the contractor to the issue that caused the explosion.

Additionally, the City of Lemoore issued these warnings: