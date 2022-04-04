FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have identified the man shot to death Friday in Fresno.

On Friday evening, Fresno police responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating there had been six shots fired in the area of Clinton and Thesta avenues. When officers arrived they found Isidro Garza, 41, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Garza was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after the shooting.

Investigators say a verbal altercation led to an exchange of gunfire in which Garza was hit. Detectives say the investigation is still in its early stages, and that they are trying to find witnesses and potentially surveillance video that would help clarify the role Garza had in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407 or Detective C. Franks at (559) 621-2427.