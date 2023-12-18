FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Bakersfield was killed in a Fresno County crash on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:00 a.m. officers received a call of a traffic crash in the area of northbound I-5 south of Xenia Avenue. Investigators say a 32-year-old man was parked in a 2008 Toyota Camry on the right-hand asphalt shoulder of northbound Highway 5, south of Xenia Avenue, seated in the driver’s seat.

At the same time, CHP says a man from Anaheim was driving a 2016 Mercedes box truck northbound on Highway 5 approaching the Toyota.

Investigators say the Mercedes box truck veered off the roadway, onto the right-hand shoulder and collided with the rear left portion of the Toyota. The occupant in the driver seat of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the Toyota was transported for moderate injuries.