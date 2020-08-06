Deadly crash on Highway 41 causes delays Thursday morning

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 41 in Madera County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 41 near Road 406.

At least one person was killed, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway was closed for hours but has since reopened, according to CHP.

No other information was immediately available.

