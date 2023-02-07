FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to be covered in blood.

Once officers responded to the scene, they say they located the subject and immediately called for emergency personnel. The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man that was found has not been officially identified. The incident remains an ongoing investigation.