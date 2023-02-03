Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from deputies Thursday was found a day later, dead in the Fresno River, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Maurice Snowden was pulled over near Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst for making an illegal lane change, almost causing a collision.

Authorities say they were informed Snowden had an active warrant out for Mariposa County and when Snowden was told he would be taken into custody, he quickly ran from his car into nearby traffic. They searched for him, but by 6:30 p.m. it got too dark to continue searching.

Deputies say later that evening they received a call from a woman who said Snowden called her to tell her he was lost and in a river. A search and rescue team was immediately deployed consisting of foot searchers, Madera County Sheriff’s UAV Unit, and Fresno County Sheriff’s Eagle 1 helicopter, but they were unable to find Snowden.

Around 10:00 a.m. Friday, authorities say they found Snowden in the Fresno River and Madera County Sheriff’s detectives responded to investigate the scene. While the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe foul play was involved.

Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 675-7770.