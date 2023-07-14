Photo of Martin Saldana provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the top 10 fugitives wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a shootout in Mexico after evading deputies for 10 years, according to officials.

Martin Saldana who was wanted for the shooting death of a Woodlake man in 2013 was killed in a shootout in Tijuana, Mexico, deputies say.

Deputies say Saldana and fellow gang member, Bobby Baker, were identified as the suspects allegedly responsible for the shooting death of Richard Zepeda at a home in Woodlake.

Baker was arrested in 2014 and Saldana fled the area, deputies say.

