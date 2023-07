SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dead body was recovered from a canal in Sanger Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7 p.m. they responded to Newmark and Annadale Avenues for a report of an unresponsive man in the water.

Upon arrival, authorities say they pulled the man out of the water and determined he was dead.

Deputies are actively on scene investigating the incident.