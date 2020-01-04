Dead body found in canal has been identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities identified the body of the man who was found in a canal on Nov. 16 in southeast Fresno.

The man was identified as 41-year-old, Khamphanh Xayachit, of Fresno.

He was found in the canal along McKinley and Millbrook avenues.

Officials say he appeared to have been in the water for several days, making it harder for authorities to identify him.

A good set of fingerprints were difficult to collect due to his water damaged hands. Crime scene technicians were able to get some samples.

Technicians were able to focus on a metal plate that had been surgically inserted into the victim’s arm. They took photos of it and captured the manufacturer’s name on it as well as a serial number.

Sheriffs say, they sent those photos to the medical equipment company and asked them to check records of who the implant might be registered to.

The company responded with the names of two people in the Fresno area who had such plates placed into their arms.

The fingerprint database showed Khamphanh Xayachit, who had prints on file.

Deputy Gentry was able to contact Xayachit’s sister and notify her of her brother’s death.

The woman was under the impression he had moved and that is why she had not recently seen or heard from him.

