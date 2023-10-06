FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Friday is the third day of the Fresno Fair – the day the horse races begin.

Organizers say a lot of the horse races are usually set at a grand prize of $10,000 – but the seventh race of the first day has a $50,000 prize.

One of the horses has a special connection to the Central Valley; his name is Clovis Connection. Clovis Connection is also a California-bred horse which makes him qualified for a great deal for the horse, owners, and breeders.

“The money generated in the betting goes into a pool and the owners and breeders make money off their horses being born and raised in California,” said Blaine Wright, Clovis Connection’s trainer.

For more information about upcoming races, visit the Big Fresno Fair’s Live Horse Racing website.