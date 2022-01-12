David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday.

The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times.

“My commitment to the Central Valley is stronger than ever,” Valadao said in a statement. “I’ll continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C., get things done to grow our local economy, and deliver more water for our farmers and communities. I’m excited to earn the vote of old friends as well as new voters across Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties.”

Valadao was first sworn into office in January of 2020. He currently represents the 21st Congressional District.