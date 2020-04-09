Dana White cancels UFC 249 fight scheduled for April 18 at Tachi Palace in Lemoore

FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Tony Ferguson, right, punches Donald Cerrone, left, during their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238 in Chicago. The UFC says Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18, 2020. The mixed martial arts promotion announced the matchup Monday, April 6, 2020. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

(CBS Sports) — The UFC’s ambitious attempt to pull off UFC 249 in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic has come up short. Despite only releasing details of the event on Thursday, which was reported to happen from Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California on April 18 after weeks of insisting the event would go forward, the event has officially been canceled. All UFC events are postponed indefinitely.

UFC 249 was originally scheduled to be main evented by a lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top challenger Tony Ferguson. When Nurmagomedov traveled to his home in Russia due to the pandemic, the UFC responded by announcing Ferguson would instead battle Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at an “undisclosed location.”

Multiple outlets reported that location would be Tachi Palace, a casino on Native American tribal land near Fresno, allowing the UFC to skirt government regulations on large public gatherings. While there would be no crowd in attendance, many continued to express concerns over the safety of all involved.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a statement Thursday afternoon expressing concern about the possibility of the UFC hosting the event at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

“I’m concerned by reports that Ultimate Fighting Championship plans to hold a pay-per-view event in California, in defiance of the state’s shelter-in-place order,” Feinstein said in her statement. “This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential.”

“I understand this event is scheduled to take place on tribal land and therefore is not subject to state law” she added. “However, at best this event ties up medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. At worst, participants and support staff could carry the virus back to their home communities and increase its spread.”

Feinstein called on the UFC to reconsider going ahead with the fight.

“Going ahead with this event is not the right move,” Feinstein said.

While Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White was asked to stand down by Disney and ESPN executives and cancel the event. ESPN is the exclusive pay-per-view distributor of UFC events.

UFC President Dana White spoke to Brett Okamoto about #UFC249 no longer taking place on April 18.



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/VRP5jL3k9J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2020

