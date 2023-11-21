FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An industrial fire at a Fresno dairy supplier was reported to the Fresno Fire Department on Tuesday, fire officials say.

Firefighters say they received reports of a commercial fire at California Dairies in Downtown Fresno around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they encountered a lot of smoke coming out of the building. They suspected that it was coming out of one of the commercial drying units. The sprinkler system was keeping the fire in check, but as of now, they are looking for the best way to access the unit.

Firefighters say this is not a common fire call. Industrial fires can be dangerous because they can get lost or encounter hazardous chemicals.

There is no information as of now regarding the cause of the fire.