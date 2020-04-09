Dairies ask stores to end customer purchase limits

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The CEO of United Western Dairies is asking grocery stores to end any limits on how much milk customers may purchase.

Anja Raudabaugh says, “One of the bigger challenges we have at the consumer level at grocery stores is this purchase limit. That’s got to be lifted in every situation possible. That’s sending the wrong demand signal to our processors and we really want to make sure we keep that demand signal up so that we don’t end up in a situation where we have shortages.”

Raudabaugh spoke at a Wednesday morning press conference at New Hope Family Dairy in Northern California.

Grocery store demand is up. But nearly half the milk produced in California typically goes to schools and restaurants. Those demands have dropped notably.

New Hope Family Dairy owner Arlin Van Groningen says there’s plenty of milk. “As dairy farmers, we are getting it done. We have to feed our cows and we will continue to feed our cows. That’s one thing we don’t have to be concerned about. I really think that the food supply in California is safe.”

Van Groningen says changes in things like trucking and distribution must to extend all the way to store shelves. “We’re getting it done. It was a big flip for a lot of people.”

Raudabaugh says ending any grocery store limits on milk helps the system function better while also supporting local farmers. “A lot of those changes have been made so that’s why we’re confident in asking grocery stores to lift the limits.”

To earn the Real California Milk seal, products must be produced within 50 miles of where they are sold.

