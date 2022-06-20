FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County on Father’s Day.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Ashton McKiearnan of Madera was the driver who died in a head-on crash in the Tarpey Village area.

Officials say McKiearnan had been driving an SUV with his wife in the passenger seat and his two children in the backseat at the time of the crash.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to Ashlan and Sunnyside avenues after it was reported that an SUV and a truck had been involved in a collision.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found McKiearnan had suffered fatal injuries. McKiernan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say McKiearnan’s wife and one of his two children in the backseat were injured in the crash.

Officers also found a truck flipped over onto its roof in the middle of the street and placed the driver, identified as 35-year-old Narayana Zerr of Clovis, under arrest for felony DUI.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the truck had been heading westbound on Ashlan when it crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic, slamming head-on into McKiearnan’s SUV.

Zerr was booked into the Fresno County Jail, where his bail has been set at $93,500