DACA supporters rally in Fresno as high court weighs fate of program

The Supreme Court is now weighing the fate of DACA recipients. President Donald Trump is looking to end the program, which shields young immigrants from deportation.

Dozens gathered infront of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fresno Tuesday. Many of them were DACA recipient who said they’re scared of a very uncertain future.

“A lot of these folks came wanting a better life and a lot of them came when they were really young and have no choice really, and have never been to the country they’re supposed to call home. This is their home,” Katrina Ruiz, the civil engagement manager of SIREN said.

Ruiz said an end to DACA would have a big local impact.

“More than 5,00 in the Central Valley will possibly lose their job, will possibly have to stop going to school. Will possibly be deported,” she said.

“DACA is a program that is shielding so many undocumented immigrants, people who are simply just trying to go to school, trying to get a job,” Karen Carrillo a rally speaker said.

The court’s ruling could affect more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants. Demonstrators said they want a clear legal pathway to help people gain citizenship.

A decision in this case is expected by the end of June.