FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who the DA’s office says was involved in a Fresno County crash in February is now facing her fourth DUI charge in five years – but each of the prior cases was dismissed by courts, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s Office, on Feb. 8 Jennifer Claus was involved in a collision around 6:24 P.M. at the intersection of Highway 180 and De Wolf Avenue. CHP investigators say Claus was under the influence of alcohol when she ran a red light and struck another car. The driver of the other vehicle received serious injuries.

While investigating officers say they determined that Claus’ blood alcohol levels reached as high as .34% around the time of the incident.

The DA’s office says this allegation would be the fourth time Claus has been arrested for DUI in less than five years. Claus had DUI arrests in 2017, 2018, and 2019 plus an additional hit-and-run arrest in 2018, according to the DA’s Office.

In all four of Claus’s prior cases, the DA’s office says that the court granted a request for diversion. As a result, Claus was never required to enter a plea of guilty or a no contest. In each of her cases, the courts found that Claus had completed her programming and dismissed the case.

Due to having her previous charges dismissed with no conviction, prosecutors were not able to allege any prior DUIs as an enhancement to Claus’ current charges, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office says they they filed a felony complaint, and Claus is sent to be arraigned in the Fresno County Superior Court on April 18.

The DA’s office says Claus’ new charges for felony DUI causing great bodily injury will be ineligible for diversion.