TULARE COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2019 DUI crash that took the lives of four motorcyclists, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, on August 4, 2019, at around 2:00 a.m. 27-year-old Jazmin Paramo’s vehicle was seen swerving while going northbound on Highway 65 while in the southbound lanes. At the intersection of Avenue 196, she collided head-on with two motorcycles that were carrying the four victims – the married couples of Gilbert Vargas and Mitzi Rodriguez, and of Jose Vargas and Rita Vargas.

Officials say three victims were declared deceased at the scene and the fourth victim succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement officials say they found Paramo in the front seat of the vehicle and that Paramo’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was .09%. Additionally, toxicology reports showed the presence of marijuana in her system.

DA officials say, on February 28, 2023, Paramo pleaded no contest to four felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one felony of count assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and one count of driving with a suspended license (for failure to appear for traffic violations).

Paramo does not possess any prior criminal convictions, the DA’s office stated.