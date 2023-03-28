TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 45-year-old woman has been sentenced to probation after being caught with a sawed-off shotgun while on parole for a violent crime, the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the DA’s office, 45-year-old Sarah Garcia was sentenced to time served and felony probation after pleading no contest to gun and drug charges.

According to court documents, on Sept. 2, 2018, in Visalia, Garcia and Rudy Esquivel were at the victim’s house to smoke methamphetamine. García and Esquivel attacked the victim, stabbing him in the back of the head. Officials say the victim was able to call 911 and received treatment. Three days after, both were arrested at a traffic stop in the victim’s car.

In February 2019, Garcia pleaded to assault with a deadly weapon, a strike offense, prosecutors say.

In addition, Garcia pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, petty theft, and drug charges in separate incidents. She was sentenced to a total of three years, and four months in prison in March 2019.

After serving her prison sentence and while on parole in October 2020, the DA’s office says Visalia Police Department officers contacted Garcia in a car parked at a red curb. In the car, officers discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun between her feet, ammunition, marijuana, and a smoking device.

Garcia was released on bail in May 2021 and in January 2023 Garcia pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of cannabis for sale, and possession of a meth pipe – all charges filed against her by prosecutors.

This defendant demonstrated a recent willingness to commit violent acts and a conscious disregard for her parole supervision. It is unbelievable that the best the court can muster is time served and probation. This sentence sends the wrong message to law enforcement, the public, and criminals. Our communities deserve better.” Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward

At sentencing, the court declined to increase the punishment with reference to the prior strike offense. According to current California sentencing laws, prosecutors argued that Garcia’s plea carried over six years in prison.