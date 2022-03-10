TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Attorney’s Office has announced charges relating to a man being shot to death in a Tulare Home.

Pennie Marie Henson (AKA Pennie Marie Ince) is being charged with first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait and that she personally used a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Henson was arrested at a motel in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

An arraignment is set for Thursday where a court date will be set. If convicted of all charges, Henson faces the possibility of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.