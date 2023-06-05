VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s office says a Visalia man has been sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a series of violent sexual assaults stemming from November of 2018.

Officials say 24-year-old Andres Solis was sentenced to 22 years and 8 months in prison for rape and other sex crimes.

According to officials, on Nov. 18, 2018, Solis forced the victim into his house and committed a series of violent sexual assaults.

During the investigation, officials say Solis told the victim not to go to the police and offered to pay her and her family for complying.

At trial in January 2023, officials say Solis was convicted of false imprisonment, two counts of rape, three counts of forced oral copulation, assault with intent to commit a felony sex offense,

dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, domestic violence, and misdemeanor

assault.

Solis must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life