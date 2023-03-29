TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison in the murder of a local dairyman, officials from the Tulare County District’s Attorney office announced on Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, 29-year-old Jorge Rivera has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a local dairyman identified as Anthony “Tony” Dragt.

Court documents show that on Sept. 3, 2019, Rivera, who was an ex-employee of the victim, shot the victim multiple times with a 9mm handgun at a dairy located in the 10100 block of Avenue 352.

Authorities say witness accounts provided to detectives stated that Rivera was looking for the victim and that a car similar to Rivera’s was seen on surveillance video leaving the area after the crime. Rivera was located and arrested several hours later near Richgrove driving the same vehicle.

When searched by law enforcement, DA officials say several firearms were located within the vehicle including an AR-15 and the murder weapon.

Prosecutors say, on Feb. 15, 2023, they secured a guilty verdict of first-degree murder with the special allegations of personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm and other charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms.