TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sex offender in Visalia has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, July 10, officials say 31-year-old Nathan Valentino was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for child molestation.

Valentino pleaded guilty to one felony count of child molestation on May 31, 2023.

Officials say the crime was committed against a female minor in January 2020 when Valentino touched her at a library in Visalia.

Valentino also possesses a prior child molestation felony from 2019 in which he was ordered

to register as a sex offender under penal code 290, according to authorities.

Additionally, officials say Valentino possesses three misdemeanor convictions of a sexual nature from 2015 and 2019.