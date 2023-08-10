TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 53-year-old Visalia man was convicted of sexual assault, false imprisonment and evading police, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

Prosecutors say they secured a guilty verdict against Guido Vientresca for multiple crimes starting in 2019.

Photo of 53-year-old Guido Vientresca provided by the Tulare County District Attorney.

According to officials on the evening of September 22, 2019, Visalia Police Department officers learned that Vientresca had taken an adult female hostage in her home where he beat her, threatened her with a knife, and attempted to sexually assault her.

When officers entered the home police say the victim, who knew Vientresca, came running out of a closet in the back of the house.

For the next several hours, officials say Vientresca barricaded himself in a bathroom while continually threatening officers and himself with the knife, as well as improvised torches made from aerosol cans and a lighter. With the victim safely out of the house, officers withdrew from the residence and set up surveillance.

According to the DA, Vientresca managed to flee. Vientresca would not be located until July 20, 2022, when police learned that he intended to return to the victim’s residence.

After setting up an operation to arrest him, officers attempted a felony traffic stop but Vientresca again fled by smashing a police cruiser and eluding officers to Highway 99 where he headed north. Officers called off the pursuit due to safety concerns. Vientresca was ultimately arrested in Madera County.

At sentencing, Vientresca faces over 12 years in state prison, the maximum penalty under current California sentencing laws.