VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says Tuesday they filed criminal charges against 33-year-old, Fidel Josue Madrigal following an investigation by the Visalia Police Department relating to crimes against children.

District Attorney officials say Madrigal is charged with one count of possession of child pornography with the special allegations that he possesses prior felony convictions. Madrigal is currently a registered sex offender after a 2015 conviction for showing or distributing pornography to a minor, as well as misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child.

Officials say Madrigal pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is currently in custody on $100,000 bail. A bail hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 in Superior Court.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.

This is an ongoing investigation.