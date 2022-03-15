TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A known gang member has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty of carrying out several murders in Visalia, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 15, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Noel Herrera to death for three murders he committed as the gunman in multiple drive-by shootings from 2010 to 2017.

Officials say the first murder happened on January 9, 2010, when Herrera killed a 26-year-old man in a drive-by shooting.

On February 15, 2017, was involved in another drive-by shooting, but no injuries were reported during this incident. Three days later, Herrera reportedly shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

The next day, officers pulled Herrera over for speeding and searched his vehicle.

During the search, officers reported finding a firearm that was eventually tied to evidence found at the scene of the murder he committed in February 2017.

Herrera was found guilty on three counts of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of premeditated attempted murder, and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle on February 3, 2022.

A judge then sentenced Herrera to death after it was recommended by the jury.

“As I have said before, the death penalty under this governor is certainly dysfunctional, but it is the law and we will do everything in our power to see this sentence carried out,” District Attorney Tim Ward wrote in a statement. “No victim, no voice, and no family should ever give up hope for justice.”

Herrera was also convicted of several other felonies between 2009 and 2017, including possession of a loaded firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to be transported to San Quinten State Prison in the next couple of weeks.