TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been sentenced for the sale and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, on October 11, Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano to four years in custody for possessing a large number of narcotics for sale in his home.

Officials say that on August 4, deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Astorga-Medrano after an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the western United States. After his arrest and search of his home, law enforcement discovered two pounds of methamphetamine and 500 fentanyl pills intended for sale. Astorga-Medrano admitted to law enforcement that the drugs posed a great danger to a minor that lived at his residence.

On August 22, according to officials, Astorga-Medrano pleaded no contest to felony sale of narcotics, felony possession for sale of narcotics, and misdemeanor child neglect.